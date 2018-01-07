NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is not one to hold her tongue especially when it comes to her reality show cast mates.

In light of season 10’s extremely DRY storylines, the O.G. ‘housewife’ recently shared her opinion about what should be done to revamp the cast.

Leakes said that if it were up to her, at least TWO members of the current cast members would be replaced.

Details below…

Nene exclusively revealed to TOOFab that she thinks the RHOA cast needs to be revamped and she feels that “2” is the magic number!

In my opinion, yes — the cast should be changed up a bit. If I had it my way, I would get rid of two girls and bring in two new ones for excitement. You know, after a while with some of the girls, they just don’t have anything going on exciting enough to be a main cast member.

If you’re wondering which 2 ‘wives’ Nene is speaking of, she’ll never say… publicly!

I better keep who I think should go to myself because the moment I say anything, all hell breaks loose.

As you know, Nene and Porsha have been at odds since Leakes offered the younger ‘wife’ a bit of sound advice during Part 3 of the season 8 reunion show.

However, Porsha seems to feel that their breaking point was when Nene hit ‘Watch What Happens Live’ to state that ‘FREAK AND FRAUD’ should be fired.

[FLASHBACK: Nene Leakes Blasts ‘Freak & Fraud’ on Watch What Happens LIVE! (VIDEO)]

For the record, NeNe feels that Porsha is merely using that as her storyline this season because when the words were spoken, the two “were not friends” so why take offense?

I think Porsha needed something to run with and that’s what she did. Porsha and I hadn’t spoken to each other since the Season 8 reunion show. We were not friends! I was free to say and feel whatever I wanted to. I didn’t cross any friendship lines. Porsha stopped speaking to me simply because I gave her advice that quite frankly was good advice.

As previously reported, Porsha has been basically ostracized so far this season and most of he scenes have been with her family members.

While it’s clear, Nene didn’t mention any names, I still feel like Porsha’s probably at the top of her list….

What 2 members of the cast do you guys think should get the boot?