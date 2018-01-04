Bruno Mars and Cardi B have officially released their “Finesse” collaboration video.

That’s right boy’s and girls, Bruno and Bardi are featured on the same dayum track!

The song, a remix to Mars’ 24K Magic single called ‘Finesse’, debuted at midnight last night and it’s already earned 3.5 MILLION views!

Watch full video below…

What are your thoughts about this Bruno Mars/Cardi B collaboration?

The RapUp reports that the “Finesse” collaboration might just amplify Cardi’s current chart takeover.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper recently tied a Billboard Hot 100 milestone that only The Beatles and Ashanti have accomplished in the past, by having her first three entries simultaneously in the top 10.

“I’m very happy, like very motherfucking happy,” she said in a celebratory video. “I got three songs on the top 10. You know how that make a bitch feel? … I know we all God’s children, but I think he love me the most. But y’all special too.”

Cardi B is currently featured on five songs on the Hot 100, including G-Eazy’s “No Limit” (No. 4), Migos’ “MotorSport” (No. 7), “Bodak Yellow” (No. 10), “Bartier Cardi” (No. 14), and Ozuna’s “La Modelo” (No. 52).

Word on the curb is that she’s also expected to drop a collaboration with Jennifer Lopez this month.

What do you think about Bruno and Cardi’s ‘Finesse’ collaboration?

Bump it? or Dump it?