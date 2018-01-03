David Otunga is accusing singer Jennifer Hudson of not keeping her word when it comes to their ongoing custody battle and now he wants her found in contempt of court.

In recent court filings, Otunga claims that Hudson gave an exclusive interview regarding their explosive break up, which was in direct violation of a gag order imposed.

Details below…

Otunga filed an emergency petition on December 11, 2017, accusing Hudson of being in contempt of court for several violations of a gag order and is seeking sanctions.

In the filing, Otunga says that while Hudson was in the midst of having police serve him with her emergency order of protection last month, she also issued an exclusive statement to PEOPLE regarding their split.

In the statement (which you can read HERE), Jennifer said her actions were “solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

For the record, the couple came to an temporary agreement about custody and Hudson dropped the restraining order. In the agreement, Otunga was granted primary custody of their son due to Hudson’s extension travel schedule (click HERE if you missed that).

Despite a court order stating each party is prohibited from disseminating photos or making comments about their child, Otunga claims Hudson also gave an interview to an entertainment news show that showed numerous photos of their son and said his name throughout.

He claims she also violated the court order with the interview.

Otunga wants Hudson found in civil contempt of court and sanctioned for her actions. He is also asking that he not be held to a gag order she can’t follow.

Presently, the gag order remains in place until a hearing next month.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson is living her best life as one of this season’s coaches on NBC’s ‘The Voice’.