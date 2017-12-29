RHOA Season 10 Salaries Revealed: Who’s The Highest/Lowest Paid ‘Housewife’?

Last year, Kandi secured the bag as the highest paid ‘wife’ on the popular reality show.
It’s rumored that all of the ladies got a raise for season 10, but you’ll never believe who copped the number one spot!
Details below…
Radar Online has scored details about the Atlanta Housewives’ paychecks from an anonymous source and you may be surprised at the figures.
Last season, I started at the top of the peachholders list, so this year let’s start at the bottom:
Sheree earned her keep last year by pretending to reunite with her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield. For season 10, Sheree is attempting to convince fans that she’s prepping to marry a federal prisoner who coincidentally isn’t scheduled to be released from prison for another 4/5 years.
However, she’s reportedly missed out on at least $100,000 from episodes that she won’t be appearing in due to lack of content and/or story line details.
With all the drama surrounding Moore’s questionable marriage, she’ll reportedly walk away with around $1.4 million after all of the deductions from the episodes she doesn’t make an appearance in.
Bailey is attempting to earn her keep this season with a story line focused on her newly found single life.
This season, Kandi is focused on her return to music with Xscape and while she’s no longer the highest paid ‘housewife,’ she scored an additional Bravo check for Xscape’s reality show, ‘Still Kickin’ It’.
Nene seems to be well on her way to making her mark with at least two explosive beefs… Porsha Williams in Barcelona and her epic ‘RoachGate’ battle with KKKim Zolciak.
For the record, MY sources claim that Nene was seeking $3.5 million to return but negotiated a lower rate to appear in less episodes. Nevertheless, $2.5 million is still a hefty salary!