RHOA Season 10 Salaries Revealed: Who’s The Highest/Lowest Paid ‘Housewife’?

It’s no secret that The Real Housewives of Atlanta are killing the game when it comes to salaries.

Last year, Kandi secured the bag as the highest paid ‘wife’ on the popular reality show.

It’s rumored that all of the ladies got a raise for season 10, but you’ll never believe who copped the number one spot!

Details below…

Radar Online has scored details about the Atlanta Housewives’ paychecks from an anonymous source and you may be surprised at the figures.

Last season, I started at the top of the peachholders list, so this year let’s start at the bottom:

Porsha Williams is said to be earning about $800,000 this season, a $100,000 raise from season 9. Williams was on thin ice after being involved in ‘Rape Gate’ with former RHOA cast member Phaedra Parks, who was unceremoniously fired after the scandal

Sheree Whitfield is reportedly earning $1 million this season, a $200,000 raise from last season).

Sheree earned her keep last year by pretending to reunite with her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield. For season 10, Sheree is attempting to convince fans that she’s prepping to marry a federal prisoner who coincidentally isn’t scheduled to be released from prison for another 4/5 years.

Kenya Moore was set to earn $1.5 million for season 10 (a $100,000 raise from season 9).

However, she’s reportedly missed out on at least $100,000 from episodes that she won’t be appearing in due to lack of content and/or story line details.

With all the drama surrounding Moore’s questionable marriage, she’ll reportedly walk away with around $1.4 million after all of the deductions from the episodes she doesn’t make an appearance in.

Cynthia Bailey is rumored to have earned the biggest raise for season 10, going from $1.2 to $1.6 million.

Bailey is attempting to earn her keep this season with a story line focused on her newly found single life.

Kandi Burruss reportedly earns $2 million this season, a $200,000 increase from last year’s $1.8 million. Kandi takes a back seat to drama after her reputation was almost tarnished with those vicious ‘rape’ rumors.

This season, Kandi is focused on her return to music with Xscape and while she’s no longer the highest paid ‘housewife,’ she scored an additional Bravo check for Xscape’s reality show, ‘Still Kickin’ It’.

Nene Leakes returned to full time status for season 10 and knocked Kandi out of the top spot for highest paid ‘housewife’ on the show this season. As reported back in May 2017 , Nene secured a whopping $2.5 million for season 10.

Nene seems to be well on her way to making her mark with at least two explosive beefs… Porsha Williams in Barcelona and her epic ‘RoachGate’ battle with KKKim Zolciak.

For the record, MY sources claim that Nene was seeking $3.5 million to return but negotiated a lower rate to appear in less episodes. Nevertheless, $2.5 million is still a hefty salary!

What are your thoughts about these ATL money makers’ salaries?

Well deserved? or waste of funds?