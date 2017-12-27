Veteran Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis has died at the age of 62.

Davis, a CBS46 anchor died Wednesday evening (December 27, 2017) after suffering a massive stroke at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

According to the AJC, Davis was headed to San Antonio to attend the funeral of her stepfather when she suffered suffered a spontaneous massive stroke while waiting for a flight at the Atlanta airport.

The Emmy-award winning journalist joined CBS 46 as a morning in January 2017 after previously spending 26 years at WAGA-TV, a Fox affiliate.

Davis retired from WAGA in 2012 following a DUI-related arrest and in 2016, she spoke publicly about her battle with alcoholism in several interviews.

CBS 46 posted online that Davis’ “family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.”

“Amanda’s friends and colleagues at CBS 46 are praying for her family.”

On Sunday, Amanda Davis posted what would be her final message on her Facebook page about celebrating Christmas after losing a loved on.

“Stay strong, keep praising the Lord,” Davis wrote.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and Mayor-Elect Keisha Lance Bottoms each shared the sad news via social media:

