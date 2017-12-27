Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed played host for the final time during the 2017 UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball as he passed ceremoniously passed the torch on to Mayor-elect Keshia Lance-Bottoms.

Several of Atlanta’s who’s who donned their best black-tie attire for the 34th annual event which was held at the Hyatt Regency on December 16th.

This year’s celebrity co-host was actor/singer Tyrese Gibson, who helped raise $100,000 through a fund the mission appeal.

A host of celebrities, dignitaries and influencers were also in attendance, including UNCF President Michael L. Lomax, corporate co-chair Rodney Bullard (Chick-fil-A, Inc.); Ted Blum (Greenberg Traurig); Wendy Stewart (Bank of America), Chris Tucker, Stephanie Mills, Jeezy, Keisha Knight Pulliam, Dominique Wilkins (Atlanta Hawks), Rap star Young Jeezy, Baseball Legend Hank Aaron and his wife Billye Aaron, Ambassador Andrew Young and Carolyn Young, Attorney Phaedra Parks, Married to Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Quad Webb Lunceford and many more.

Photos + video below…

Pictured: Co-chairs – Ted and Leah Blum, Greenburg Traurig; Rodney Bullard, Chick-Fil-A; Dr. Michael Lomax, UNCF CEO; Wendy and Carey Stewart, Bank of America.

Phaedra Parks poses with Atlanta Mayor-elect Keshia Bottoms and Mayor Kasim Reed

Ball highlights included a performance by Tyrese Gibson, VIP Masked Award reception, silent auction, parade of stars, elegant dining, dancing, entertainment by Clark Atlanta University Jazz Band and Ron Clarke Academy.

Ambassador Andrew Young

Founded 34 years ago by former mayor Andrew Young and Billye S. Aaron, educating students has always been at the forefront of the event’s mission. With the success of the UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball, thousands of students have a brighter future because of the support they have received.

Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Jackie of Married to Medicine pose with music legend Stephanie Mills.

Radio personality Frank Ski poses with his fiancè Dr. Patrice Bansanta-Henry

Mrs. Billye Aaron, Co-Founder of the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball and has launched the Billye Suber Aaron Legacy Scholarship in 2018 with Dr. Michael Lomax, President & CEO and Justine Boyd, Regional Development Director

Over 600 students in the past few years attending UNCF member schools were either able to attend college and/or continue their college education without the interruption of financial challenges. Understanding the hardships facing college students, Mrs. Aaron created the Billye Suber Legacy Aaron fund, which has raised $1.2 million in scholarships.

Pictured: UNCF Executive Vice President Maurice Jenkins, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, UNCF President & CEO Dr. Michael Lomax, and UNCF Regional Development Director Justine Boyd.

Chris Tucker and Date

Quad Webb-Lunceford of Married to Medicine and friends…

Over 1,200 attendees the sold out fundraising event, which raised over $1.3 million to benefit historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), a record-breaking achievement for the gala founded in 1983.

PHOTOS: Instagram/E37Photography/Larche’ Communications LLC