Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are effortlessly stylish as they strike a pose at The Gold Room!

The rap star and his lovely bride partied the night away as they celebrated the release of Guwap’s latest album, ‘El Gato the Human Glacier.’ this past Friday (Dec. 22).

Attendees included the Migos and more.

Photos below…

Gucci and his wife pulled up in a stunning baby blue Rolls Royce.

Keyshia and Gucci wore coordinating designer attire.

The Migos stopped by to show support…

Offset ain’t got no worries.

Gucci and Quavo

Guwap!

Keyshia Ka’oir

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics