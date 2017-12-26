It’s official!

Eva Marcille Pigford is officially engaged to her soon to be baby daddy, Michael Sterling.

[FLASHBACK: Baby Bump Watch: Eva Marcille Announces Pregnancy… (PHOTOS)]

The newly inaugurated RHOA ‘friend of the show’ shared the good news yesterday via social media.

Details below…

As you know, the ANTM alum also recently announced that she and Michael are expecting their first child together (a boy!). Eva has a daughter from a previous relationship.

She will also be appearing on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta at some point during season 10.