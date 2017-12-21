Actress/Singer LeToya Luckett is documenting every minute, hour and second of 2nd wedding.

A little over a week ago, the former ‘Destiny’s Child’ songstress tied the knot in a lavish ceremony surrounded by family and friends and now she’s released a 24+ minute video of the nuptials for public consumption.

Video below…

This is the full wedding film of the wedding ceremony between Actress and Singer, Letoya Luckett and Entrepreneur, Tommicus Walker. The beautiful ceremony took place on December 10th of 2017 in Austin Texas at Villa Antonia.

Congrats (again) to the happy couple.

What are your thoughts about LeToya’s wedding footage?

