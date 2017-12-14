Tamar Braxton Accuses Dallas Bar of Racism… (VIDEO)

Does Tamar Braxton look like a gangster to you? Well, according to Tamar, a Dallas bar seems to think so!

The singer claims that JR’s Bar and Grill in Dallas, Texas refused service to her and her entourage earlier this weekend because she looked ‘like a gangster’.

After receiving a wave of backlash via social media, the bar at the center of the controversy, JR’s Bar and Grill on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas, responded to Tamar’s claims with the following statement released to NBC5

Our posted policies regarding entrance into JR’s Bar & Grill are to both ensure the safety of all our customers and to certify that our staff are in accordance with the law when serving alcohol – without exception.

In this instance, we were simply following our published procedures. It would have been a beautiful experience and honor to add Tamar Braxton to the long list of celebrities who have enjoyed JR’s as a safe and inclusive entertainment venue. We are deeply saddened that she didn’t experience the love that awaited her inside.

As you can see, the Dallas eatery acknowledged that Braxton was turned away, however they didn’t offer any explanation as to why she was denied entry.

Braxton was Dallas for her performance with The Great Xscape Tour Dec. 13th.

What are your thoughts about Tamar’s claims of racism?