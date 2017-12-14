Cardi B is spending her hard earned money like there’s no tomorrow!
The popular reality star turnt rapper recently shared some of her good fortune with her rap star boyfriend, Offset from the Migos for a few pricey birthday gifts.
Not only did Cardi lace her boo with diamonds born day, she dropped a huge chunk of change on a brand new Rolls-Royce for her soon to be husband.
Details + videos below…
Cardi partied with Offset last night (Dec. 13) at The MacArthur in LA to ring in his 26th birthday. The celebration included several of the couple’s celebrity friends who were all on hand to personally witness the lavish gift giving session.
Cardi also bought Offset a blinged out Wraith timepiece to match his vehicle…
Cardi B. and Offset have been dating since last spring, and are obviously head over heels in love!
As you know, Offset proposed to the lovely Latina during Philadelphia’s Powerhouse 99 concert back in October and she’s been proudly ocking the $500,000 engagement ring he bought her.