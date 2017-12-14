Cardi B is spending her hard earned money like there’s no tomorrow!

The popular reality star turnt rapper recently shared some of her good fortune with her rap star boyfriend, Offset from the Migos for a few pricey birthday gifts.

Not only did Cardi lace her boo with diamonds born day, she dropped a huge chunk of change on a brand new Rolls-Royce for her soon to be husband.

Details + videos below…

Cardi partied with Offset last night (Dec. 13) at The MacArthur in LA to ring in his 26th birthday. The celebration included several of the couple’s celebrity friends who were all on hand to personally witness the lavish gift giving session.

You can tell he was stoked by the way he thanks his bride-to-be — nothin’ says “love you” like a nice squeeze — but the presents weren’t over from there.

Cardi also bought Offset a blinged out Wraith timepiece to match his vehicle…

For all the haters who think Cardi is renting vehicles for her man, think again! Cardi made sure to tell any and everyone that she spent CASH money for the pricey gifts.

Cardi B. and Offset have been dating since last spring, and are obviously head over heels in love!

As you know, Offset proposed to the lovely Latina during Philadelphia’s Powerhouse 99 concert back in October and she’s been proudly ocking the $500,000 engagement ring he bought her.

What are your thoughts about Cards B’s pricey gift giving?

Money moves? or Dumb decisions?