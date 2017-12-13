Word on the curb is that Omarosa Manigault Newman is being booted from her cushy White House job.

The former reality star turnt political maven, who has served as one of the only African Americans in Donald Trump’s administration, has officially submitted her resignation from her position as ‘Director of Communications’ and the buzz is that it wasn’t necessarily her choice to do so.

As you know, Omarosa, a former contestant on Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice,” joined the administration as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. She reportedly worked on outreach to various constituency groups.

The former “Apprentice” contestant recently drew press attention after she brought her 39-person bridal party inside the White House this past spring for an “extended” photo shoot in the Rose Garden. It is still unclear whether she had permission. She was reportedly banned from posting any of the photos online by White House officials citing security and ethical concerns.

CNBC reports that Omarosa officially submitted her resignation yesterday citing plans to “pursue other opportunities” while FoxNews (Trump’s favorite news outlet) initially reported that Omarosa was fired.

While it’s unclear at this time what exactly prompted Omarosa’s resignation, many are speculating that she was forced to leave her position.

Less than an hour before the news of Omarosa’s resignation broke, April Ryan, CNN’s White House correspondent posted a vague tweet about drama at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman even quoted Ryan’s tweet, adding, “Sounds like this is about someone who’s first initial rhymes with No.”

Hmmmm… sounds like “O”marosa may have been FORCED to resign after the Democratic win in the Alabama special election. Whatever the case, her last day in the position will be January 20, 2018.

