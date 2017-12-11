Remember Phaedra Parks? She’s the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member with the 2 adorable sons, who was known for her witty banter and snappy comebacks.

Despite rumors that Parks has been BEGGING for her job back and PAYING a ‘fan club’ to keep her name alive on the net (ALLEGEDLY), she now claims she has better things to do than to make a mockery of her life for reality television.

Details + video of Phaedra’s questionable statements below…

In the video below, TMZ caught up with the ex ‘housewife’ who says she’s much happier now that she no longer has to worry about spreading lies and hiding her dating life on reality tv.

You know what… I have no desire to [return to the show]. I’ve turned the page. I love being happy. I love living drama-free. My kids are happy and I am able to enjoy life.

Phaedra was at LAX when asked about her post-‘RHOA’ life, stating:

Parks also claims that filming the show had a direct affect on her health.

It made me sick sometimes. You know, it’s a lot to deal with. Any woman who does reality should be congratulated and praised because… it’s a lot!

Meanwhile, Phaedra has a lot to look forward to as she embarks on her new modeling career on Instagram.

Are you buying Phaedra’s statements? Or Nah?