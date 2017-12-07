Hold up… wait…. did Patti Labelle just outed a dead man??!!

The legendary songstress recently appeared on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ where she pretty much confirmed what we already knew about Luther Vandross.

Video below…

Auntie Patti probably just crushed the hopes and dreams of some 60 year old lady somewhere by divulging Luther Vandross’ worse kept secret…. he was gay.

The topic came up as WWHL host Andy Cohen spoke with Patti and co-guest, Sam Smith, about how Smith compared to the late great singer.

Labelle gave Smith props for his talent stating:

There are voices in this world and once they sing it’s a stamp on everybody. Luther did that and he’s done it.

The topic then changes to Luther Vandross as Andy slips in a question about Luther’s sexuality.

**Luther converstation begins around 3:00

Andy: Did [Vandross] struggle with the idea of coming out publicly? Was that something that you talked about at all?

Patti: We talked about it. Basically, he did not want his mother to be…although she might have known, but he wasn’t going to come out and say this to the world. And he had a lot of lady fans and he told me he just didn’t want to upset the world…

As if we didn’t already know. Luther Vandross’ sexuality was the worse kept secret in the music industry but I guess she just confirmed it for those of you who didn’t know (or didn’t believe the obvious).

What do you think about Patti ‘outing’ Luther’s sexuality on WWHL?