RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 10, Episode 5 “Petty Party” + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 5th episode of it’s lackluster 10th season last night (December 3, 2017).

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Petty Party’ and it pics up during the altercation at Nene Leakes’ ‘All White Gurls & Gays’ party between Kenya Moore and KKKim Zolciak which was left as a cliff hanger last week.

Bravo synopsis:

NeNe’s “Never Forget” party concludes in an unforgettable way, leaving the girls trying to make sense of what transpired between Kenya and Kim. Cynthia opens up to her daughter about her new man, while Kenya grapples with heartbreaking family news. Despite lingering tensions, Shereé invites the girls on a “healing” trip to San Francisco, where she reveals a shocking secret about her romantic life. A beautiful dinner takes an ugly turn when NeNe and Porsha air their grievances, and all bets are off.

Recap + watch full episode below…

It was the K.im, K.roy, K.lique vs. everybody this past Summer when K.im and RHOA’s resident beauty queen went head to head during Nene’s all-white ‘Never Forget’ party.

K.im was on a mission to spark conflict and got exactly what she bargained for when she called Kenya a liar and said her marriage was fake despite the fact that she hasn’t even been around enough to know anything about the woman!

When Kenya FINALLY claps back, the uninvited pops off and tries to fight!

[Sidebar: Am I the only one who found it odd that K.im had the gall to walk into someone’s home breaking glassware that she thought she was too grand to drink out of? *sigh* But I digress.]

Whatever the case, Kenya used K.im’s words against her and she literally couldn’t take it.

What we know now that we didn’t know then is that the K.K.K. actually arrived at Nene’s event locked, loaded and prepared for a fight because whileim was battling Kenya in front of the cameras, herid, Brielle was holed up in the bathroom dropping roaches out of her coochie (ALLEGEDLY).

Roachgate wasn’t even a ‘thing’ yet, but it was well underway as their well thought out plan was being hatched right under our noses.

Porsha Calls Brielle a ‘Hoe’…

K.im left the event acting like a scared White woman when in fact she was the aggressor in the situation all along.

Sheree follows her out like a little puppy and they travel down the street to Porsha’s house, where K.im arrives (uninvited yet again) cursing and screaming like trailer trash as she enters.

As you know, Porsha was still being ostracized at the time over ‘rapegate’ and she wasn’t doing anything but pretending to play with wigs with her sister Lauren.

When Sheree and K.im pop up unannounced, K.roy tags along appearing hella uncomfortable. He even sits there for the scene looking like a lost puppy while K.im recounts the “fight” with inaccurate information.

K.im claims Kenya said something about her “injured son”, when in fact she only mentioned her tweet about Brielle giving head to John Legend. Hell, even Sheree admits in a confessional that she never heard “injured son”.

Porsha can emphasize with the situation being that she’s had her own battles with Kenya but slick shades K.im when she states Kenya shouldn’t have mentioned K.im’s “injured son and hoe daughter”.

Here’s another bit of irony to take in…. had it been PORSHA who threw that glass in Nene’s house (or any other BLACK woman on the cast), there would have been an instant meeting about her termination or some other punishment.

K.im throws a GLASS at someone and it’s business as usual. Hmmmmm…. White privilege is really real.

I’m disappointed in Bravo for allowing such a blatant display of aggression. But again… I digress.

Sheree delivers broken bones…

Sheree has been given the task of the bone carrier since she proved that she had no other worth but it seems she’s slacking on the job!

Whitfield reaches out to Kandi to give her details of K.im and Kenya’s battle and even Don Juan knows that she’s known for screwing up details.

Needless to say, Sheree does just that when she arrives telling Kandi that Kenya insulted K.im by stating that she pimped out Brielle for her injured son.

Again, Sheree admits that she didn’t hear “injured son” but she’s apparently sticking to the story because that’s what K.im claimed.

Wasn’t she there with a front row seat though? I’m confused as to why a self-professed ‘bone carrier’ would intentionally deliver broken bones!

It’s not like I was expecting much more from Sheree anyway, but if you’re going to commit to telling an inaccurate story, why contradict yourself in the confessionals?

Moving on. I pray that’s all we see of K.im for a while.

Nene recruited Marlo because Cynthia’s relationship with Kenya…

Welp… it’s official. For those of us who were wondering why Nene would ‘make up’ with Marlo Hampton after all this time, it’s clearly because she needed an ally now that Cynthia is devoted to Kenya.

Cynthia has been sticking up for Kenya a lot this season and Nene notices that she’s even gotten to the point of speaking on Kenya’s behalf.

While Cynthia and Nene were once close, it seems that there’s a bit of tension between the two of them these days. I can even attest to the fact that there was some slick shade thrown when Cynthia partied with Nene in LA earlier this year.

Cynthia has bonded with Kenya in Nene’s absence and the two even share a heartfelt scene when Kenya finds out her grandmother passed away. She was also reportedly the first person to meet Kenya’s new husband, so she’s been adamantly defending Kenya against naysayers all Summer long.

Meanwhile, Nene has secured Mugshot Marlo to fall back on now and it seems she’s secured a loyal friend in the ex-con (the thirst is real) and she’s invited her to tag along on the first girl’s trip of the year.

Marlo feigns indifference about the trip, but we ALL know she was totally onboard with traveling even if she had to purchase her own travel!

San Fran ‘F*ck you’…

It’s the first official ‘girl’s trip’ of the season and the ladies all travel to the West coast for a bit of soul searching.

Sheree, who’s been working with a ‘life coach,’ has been giving the task of planning the event and claims she wants the ladies to all air their grievances and move forward.

It’s clear at the beginning of the trip that there’s gonna be some drama. Hell… Kandi wouldn’t even acknowledge Porsha’s presence at the airport!

The ladies all seem to be getting along at first, with Sheree even confiding to her friends that she’s been abstinent because she’s been involved with a man in prison for years.

[Sidebar: Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t Sheree trying to sell us that bogus story line about reconnecting with her ex-husband last season? Now, she’s admitting to being involved with an inmate for years? Girl… ok. Whatever. ]

The ladies all meet for dinner after agreeing to a 2 hour refresher and someone notes that Sheree arrives at the table wearing the same ole sweatsuit. Clearly her prison boo can’t keep her laced in Prada and Chanel, but that’s to be expected.

During dinner, Nene and Porsha face off once again but it’s the same argument in a different zip code.

Nene claims that she was only trying to help Porsha years ago when she told her that fighting would ruin her brand, while Porsha claims that Nene tried to “take food off her plate” by stating that she AND Phaedra should get fired.

Which came first? The chicken or the egg?

During the argument, Nene makes a valid point about being there for Porsha during her physical altercation with Kenya during the reunion years ago and Kandi even notes that she stood by her as well.

It seems that Porsha has had every opportunity to make amends with EVERYONE and yet, she’s still stuck on playing the victim.

What I love most about the scene is how Nene brought up the fact that Porsha threw Phaedra under the bus (which she did). Phaedra never even saw it coming!

One had to go. That’s a fact. I’m still at a loss as to why Porsha so upset that Nene said she and Phaedra are both to blame. They are!

Had Porsha merely accepted responsibility, I don’t think there would be an issue between them. Instead, she’s focusing on the fact that she ALMOST lost her job, when in fact her BFF actually did!

Nevertheless, the argument is to be continued next week.

What are your thoughts about this week’s Real Housewives of Atlanta?