The feud between old school rappers Khia and Trina has been running on for about 20 years now and no one knows why.

Many seem to feel that Khia’s disdain for her fellow Miami rapstress stemmed from pure jealousy due to the fact that Trina made it a little bit farther in her career.

Well, apparently the ‘beef’ is way deeper than we imagined.

Khia recently hit the net spilling tea about how she never got credit for writing Trina’s hit, ‘Da Baddest B*tch’!

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Khia recently uploaded an Instagram post alongside her video partner, T.S. Madison where she discusses her disdain for Trina.

Apparently Maddie feels ‘somekindaway’ about how Khia always disses Trina during their ‘Queens Court’ youtube show, and the ‘My Neck My Back’ rapper finally sets the record straight about the situation, stating:

The only reason that I roast Trina is because the b*tch put out a diss track on me 20 years ago instead of telling people that I wrote ‘Da Baddest B*tch’ for her.

Video below…

Maddie: Are we finally taking Sour Puss off the docket? Me: Fuck Trina 😭😩 #loveandhiphopmiami #thedocket🕵🏾🕵🏾 A post shared by khiathugmisses (@khiathugmisses) on Dec 1, 2017 at 7:35am PST

Welp! Now we know.