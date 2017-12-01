On Blast!! Bow Wow Caught Lying (Again) and Deb Antney is PISSSSSSSSED!!!! (VIDEO)

Newsflash!! Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow) has apparently been caught lying (again) and this time, he’s pissed off Deb Antney!

Details below…

Deb Antney posted the video below yesterday after Bow Wow flaked out on a kid-friendly event. Antney says ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star didn’t show up and never answered phone calls inquiring about his whereabouts.

@shadmoss liar liar pants on fire. A post shared by Twitter: @debrantney (@debra4mizay) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:23am PST

When commenters asked Bow Wow why he ditched the kids, he claimed that he was sick and didn’t want to spread his germs.

Bow Wow also hit the comments section to claim that Deb coulda handled this offline.

Deb clapped back with the following receipts…

@shadmoss wow now u wanna answer. A post shared by Twitter: @debrantney (@debra4mizay) on Nov 30, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Deb is clearly NOT someone you would wanna piss off! Tread lightly Bow Wow…