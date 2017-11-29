Word on the curb is that Erica Mena is returning to the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

I’ve seen Erica Mena in plenty of party pics around Atlanta and it seems she’s finally made a move to the city by joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Details below…

As you know, Erica quit Love & Hip Hop NY back in 2015 after appearing for 4 seasons, explaining at that time that she was ready to officially close that chapter of her life.

TheJasmineBrand reveals today that Mena has been granted an opportunity to return to the reality television brand once again.

She said she would never return to the show, but she’s back. They even threw her a party in Atlanta – on camera of course – to celebrate her official return to the show and welcome her to the A.

Mena was formerly engaged to rapper Bow Wow, who currently stars on WE TV’s ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ and after their break up, she became an immediate staple on Atlanta’s party scene.

No word yet on what her storyline will be but I’m sure they will make up something good for her.

What are your thoughts about Erica Mena’s addition to the Atlanta cast?