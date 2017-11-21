Y’all remember Phaedra Parks? She’s the former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member who was left jobless after her ‘friend’ flipped the script on her.

Despite what you may think, Phaedra Parks has been VERY BUSY creating an online buzz for herself. Now that she doesn’t have the RHOA platform, she’s intent on keeping fans abreast of her shenanigans through her social media antics.

Now that it’s clear she won’t be back on the popular reality show this season, Phaedra has challenged herself with a brand new career… modeling!

Phaedra recently offered an exclusive to her friends over at USMagazine about her latest opportunity and says she’s now been signed to Wilhelmina Models.

Stylish caught up with the accomplished reality T.V. star to get the exclusive scoop on her newest role, her revenge body and how she feels about stripping down, who her modeling inspirations are and more!

When asked what her goals are in modeling, Phaedra says she wants to be an inspiration for those who think they can’t, stating:

I think I’m the face of “yes you can.” I’m a small town girl who has followed her dreams. Yes you can be a mom, yes you can be a lawyer and yes you can be a model. When the opportunity presented itself some people asked me “Why?’ and I said “Why not?” A supermodel started this company and she wanted to give power back to the women and I think I stand for the same things. I have the opportunity to show people that beauty can come in every size, shade, color and age. It’s exciting and an adventure! (more)

Phaedra has also hired a new PR firm as well to manage what she posts on social media, so you may notice that her photos are a little less camera phone-ish and more model-ish to suit her re-branding efforts.

I’m not too sure if Phaedra’s new ‘partnership’ with Wilhelmina extends past her social media following, but it’s a great connection nonetheless.

Congrats to Phaedra on her new ‘modeling’ partnership!

What do you think of Phaedra Parks’ new choice of careers?

Will Phaedra be the ‘new’ Naomi?