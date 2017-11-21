Tyrese Gibson won a huge victory against his ex-wife in their custody dispute over his 10 year old daughter Shayla and now he’s finally fessing up about that $5 million dollar lie he told a few weeks ago.

As you know, Tyrese told all of his social media followers earlier this month that Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith gave him $5 million to pay legal bills and “keep him afloat” during his time of distress, but it was soon revealed it was all a lie (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, now Black Ty has issued an apology to the Smith family for all the embarrassment he caused.

Details + video of Tyrese’s apology below…

On Friday, a judge granted Tyrese 50/50 custody of his young daughter and denied his ex-wife, Norman’s request for a restraining order.

As previously reported, Norma claimed Tyrese physically abused the 10-year-old, claiming he beat her 12 to 16 times. Tyrese says he only struck her once on the bottom, and that Norma is simply vengeful.

In the video below, TMZ caught up with Tyrese on Saturday as he spent time with his daughter Shayla after his courtroom victory.

Me and Jada exchanged text messages I just asked them to forgive me. I took that medicine and we had some real conversations about them helping me out, but it was that medicine that made me put it up on my Instagram. A little word of advice for anyone out there, ‘If somebody ever say they gone help you out wait till the money come in before you Instagram about it’. For all the embarrassment I caused to the Smith family, I apologize. I was not in my right state of mind.

During their brief interview, Gibson claims it was his prescription drugs sent him spiraling out of control on social media and says that’s why he said Will and Jada Smith gave him $5 million (which they did not).

When asked if he owes The Rock an apology, Tyrese states:

The Rock ain’t got nothing coming from me, bruh.

Tyrese also seems to blame all of his financial problems on his ex-wife Norma and says he’s having a hard time finding work because SHE ruined his reputation.

