NEWSFLASH!! There’s a new arrival on the way for model/actress Eva Marcille Pigford.

The America’s Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner and newest ‘friend’ addition to The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently announced she’s expecting a new addition to her growing family.

Eva hit social meda a few hours ago with the following proclamation…

The baby will be her first child with current boyfriend Michael Sterling, a former head of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency who recently ran for mayor of the city; her daughter Marley Rae (with ex Kevin McCall) is 3.

In addition to her exciting news, Eva shared exclusively with PEOPLE that she and her new baby daddy are having a little boy.

Coincidentally, Eva’s daughter Marley Rae had already planned for a little brother before finding out the gender.

“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley,” Eva told PEOPLE. “However, I found out soon after that I was having a boy, and I felt like she willed it in her favor. I’m beyond elated to be having a boy.”

Congrats to the happy family!