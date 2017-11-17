Welp… it’s official.

Jennifer Hudson and her former fiancé David Otunga are back on the market.

The couple has officially ended their relationship after ten years and are now involved in a bit of court drama after Jennifer secured an order of protection against her former husband to be.

Details below…

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, a rep for Jennifer reveals that there’s been tension brewing between the two for a while now:

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months.” “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the statement concluded.

Hudson, 36, and Otunga, 37, are parents to 8-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, also released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of the former pro wrestler regarding insinuations that he is a threat to the safety of Jennifer and/or their child, stating:

Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.

But wait… there’s more. Otunga’s attorney also revealed to TMZ that Jennifer’s petition is merely a ploy to get the upper hand in their pending custody dispute.

“David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.” Rizzo continues, “As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son.”

Otunga, a former pro-wrestler turnt reality star, proposed to Hudson in September 2008 after less than a year of dating. The couple welcomed their only child nearly a year later in August 2009.

What do you think about this celebrity break up?

Shocked? or Nah?