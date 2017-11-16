Joseline Hernandez of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is clearly not a Cardi B fan.

The ‘Puerto Rican Princess’ claims she’s hell bent on ‘exposing these h*es’ and has reportedly dropped a diss track aimed at ‘Bardi’ called ‘Hate me Now’.

Details + audio below…

Hernandez teased the track on Instagram a few days ago, with the hashtag “exposing these h*es”.

A snippet of the track has since been released, entitled “Hate Me Now” and the “bloody” references makes it clear that JoJo Dancer is gunning for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

Joseline Hernandez – Hate Me Now (Cardi B Diss) 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/1MPQ3FWRxr — ғᴇᴍᴀʟᴇ ʀᴀᴘ ʀᴀᴅᴀʀ 💋 (@FemaleRapRadar) November 15, 2017

From what that can be deciphered in the clip above, Joseline raps:

“Drag a Bronx bitch, yeah I said it. What you gonna do? Fabricated, illustrated, cartoon. Bloody my ass… You holler Blood? Who the hell cosigned this hoe?”

What are your thoughts about Joseline’s ‘Cardi B’ diss track?