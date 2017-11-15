R. Kelly is in the news again this week, but this time it has nothing to do with his sexual proclivities.

The embattled crooner was dragged online and off after he shared a video of a fan who approached him outside of a nightclub. Kelly mocked the fan for being ‘high’ on Percocet but it turns out, he was autistic and his family is not happy about him being humiliated online.

Details + video below…

The controversial singer made headlines earlier this week after posting a video of him poking fun at a fan outside of a Hollywood nightclub.

In the video above, which was originally shared by Kelly via social media, the singer is approached by a 27 year old starstruck fan who excitedly tells him how much he enjoys his music.

The singer and his crew respond by baiting the fan into singing, “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Instead of singing along, Kelly looked into the camera and mockingly sang,

I believe that you high… I believe that you touchin’ the sky. Smoking on that Percocet…

The fan has since been identified as Lenny Felix, and his family feels that he was victimized by the singer and his crew in the viral video because Felix is Autistic.

According to TMZ, the family has consulted an attorney on the matter because their son feels humiliated. They said that when Lenny saw the viral video, he responded: “I don’t want him to think I’m dumb. Do you think he was making fun of me?”

Kelly has since removed the video from his social media and issued the following statement:

Okay, now people want to say I’m making fun of people with autism. Totally, not true.

He continued,