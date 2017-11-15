Lisa Nicole Cloud has been keeping quite busy since being booted from Bravo’s ‘Married to Medicine’. Not only does she have several business to run, she’s also got to keep an eye on her husband, who keeps being misdirected by sketchy side-chicks.

But despite the naysayers, Lisa does not care what you think about how she handles her husband’s extramarital affairs. In fact, the former reality star is turning lemons into lemonade after the humiliating audio leaked online of her cursing out one of her husand’s mistresses.

[READ: DisTewMurch!! Lisa Nicole Cloud Confronts Husband Side-Check in Leaked Audio… ]

Lisa recently reached out to me via her publicist, who sent over a statement explaining her position. Apparently Lisa and Dr. Darren are still together and have no intention of divorcing.

Details below…

In a press release sent to me by her new publicist, Lisa admits that neither she nor Dr. Darren are perfect but they are committed to making their marriage work, despite the humiliating audio leak that occurred a few weeks ago.

Publicist Kiana Kennedy writes:

As you may know, Lisa almost never responds to good or bad media. In response to the recording put out a little over a week ago of her arguing with her husband, Lisa is reaching out. We do understand this clip was sent out over a week ago…but with the launch of both the clip and the new season of Married to Medicine (plus, people asking/sending messages of concern to Lisa), it’s apparent that Lisa is still being discussed.

In the lengthy press release, Lisa Nicole reveals that she is NOT planning to divorce her husband, Dr. Darren Naugles, nor are they separated. She thanks friends and fans who supported her during her trying time and also addresses the naysayers, stating:

Lisa Nicole is not a quitter. She has accepted that she nor her marriage to her hubby is perfect. However, other’s opinions are not her reality; and as always the matter of her marriage is personal and really not subject to toxic public opinions. Both, Lisa and Dr. Naugles have re-directed their energies and are exploring new, more positive ways to communicate – while still keeping busy in business.

Lisa notes that both she and Darren have several new business ventures, included a partnership with producers who plan to develop a talk show sparked by her now viral side-chick rant.

In addition to the press release, the former reality star also hit social media to address the many who have publicly criticized her choice to remain in her marriage, stating in part:

I DONT CLAIM TO HAVE ALL THE ANSWERS. I TAKE LIFE ONE DAY AT A TIME AND HERE IS WHAT I KNOW! … These life lessons are what get me through life and challenging times. Growth is a process. We are all works in progress.

I wish Lisa Nicole nothing but the best. It’s got to be difficult to have your marriage dissected in the public eye.

Whatever the case, it seems that she’s in a good place and if she’s happy in her relationship, despite her husband’s wondering eye, who are we to judge?

