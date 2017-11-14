SNEAK PEEK: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Land VH1 Reality Show… (VIDEO) #TeyanaAndIman

NEWSFLASH!! VH1 has formally announced ‘Teyana & Iman’, a new reality series starring R&B singer/actress/model Teyana Taylor and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert.

According to the press release:

Teyana & Iman follows newlyweds Taylor and Shumpert at New York Fashion Week, where Taylor was a fixture on the runway, walking the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet, raising their baby daughter Junie and spending time as a family.

Check out a video sneak peek of the new show below…

A post shared by VH1 (@vh1) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Teyana & Iman is executive produced by Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor. David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, Ted Iredell, Perry Dance and Billy Kemp are executive producing for Banijay Studios.

Teyana & Iman is set to premiere on February 19th.

What did you think of the sneak peek?

Will you be tuning in?