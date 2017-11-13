Grace Miguel, Usher Raymond’s 2nd wife, was spotted at LAX recently, where she briefly addressed her superstar husband’s legal issue.

[FLASHBACK: Usher’s Wife Grace is Totally Unbothered By Husband’s STD Lawsuit(s)… ]

You may have read by now that Usher is involved in several lawsuits stemming from people who have accused the superstar of exposing them to herpes.

Grace has been standing by her man throughout the embarrassing drama, and has remained quiet, for the most part, regarding her husband’s ongoing legal battles… until now.

Details + video below…

Grace sends a cryptic message to her husband’s multiple herpes accusers while Facetiming with the singer.

While Usher, 39, has been accused of exposing sexually-transmitted diseases to various partners, Grace seemed unfazed when she was peppered with questions at LAX airport by a TMZ photographer over her spouse’s ongoing scandal.

Asked what her message to Usher’s accusers is, the Brooklyn native, 48, simply told the outlet, ‘People are people, living their lives – have a great day.’

What do you think about Grace Raymond’s cryptic message?

Despite the fact that he allegedly sleeps with random groupies unprotected, Gracie is totally standing by her man! At least she kept it simple and didn’t go all ‘Tyrese’ on ’em.