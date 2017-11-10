Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been very busy promoting the 10th season of the popular reality show.

Whitfield has managed to upgraded her ‘bone carrier’ title to ‘tea spiller,’ as evidenced by her latest RHOA tag line.

In addition to her newly revamped job title, Whitfield has finally admitted she’s head over heels with her incarcerated boo, Tyrone Gilliams, who she considers as a major upgrade from ex-husband, Bob Whitfield.

Sheree recently stopped by ESSENCE to discuss the 10th season of RHOA, her relationships with her co-stars, and finding love with her boyfriend Tyrone who is currently incarcerated.

In the video below, Sheree reveals that her Prison Bae is the best thing that ever happened to her.

“This is probably the strongest bond I’ve ever had,” she said. “You gotta think about it. We have nothing but time to talk and get to know one another. A lot of my other relationships, we didn’t communicate. It was more physical so you take the physicality out… Me, I like to be stimulated on a deeper level.”

If you’re an avid reader of StraightFromTheA.com, you’d know that Sheree was totally faking her ‘reconciliation’ with Bob Whitfield, who was on board with the con so that she could secure her peach.

Bob probably had no idea that Sheree was going to pull the bait & switch on him and make him out to be an abuser, but I assure you, he wasn’t surprised.

Honestly, he should have expected worse considering that Sheree blamed him for her appearing like a gold digging groupie on Iyanla: Fix My Life (click HERE if you missed that).

But I digress…

I wrote all of that to point out the fact that Sheree and Tyrone have been a couple for quite some time now (but it’s not like we all didn’t know that ‘reconciliation’ was fake).

Sheree also states that she considers Gilliams to be her “best friend,” whom she can “talk to about anything.”

As far as his incarceration is concerned, Sheree doesn’t particularly care because she’s probably got access to his ill gotten gains.

Whatever the case, the ‘real housewife’ stands by the age old adage that “everyone makes mistakes.”

“I’m not saying he made a mistake, he is still proclaiming his innocence. His legal team has filed motions to deal with that as well,” she continued. “I’m saying no one’s perfect so I’m not here to judge him or anyone else.”

She’s not here to judge… just to ‘spill tea’ on her peers. I guess we have a lot in common after all, huh?

What are your thoughts about Sheree’s latest interview?