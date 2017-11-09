Word on the curb is that Tyrese Gibson is losing it… mentally and financially!

The ‘Fast & Furious’ singer recently made waves on social media after claiming that Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith had gave him $5 million dollars to “keep him afloat”.

Well… apparently Tyrese was lying.

Now that his emotional posts are a daily occurrence, it seems that Tyrese has become a laughing stock online.

A few days ago, the embattled singer took to the ‘gram to confess that he was having issues paying his legal fees in the visitation battle against his, prompting Will & Jada to give him “$5 million” to keep him afloat.

Tyrese posted last Sunday that Will and Jada gave him the gift in return for him staying mum about his trial, stating:

“When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done. I repeat nothing…..My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with my lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid I will listen.”

Well, sources close to the Hollywood couple have revealed that Will & Jada didn’t give Tyrese a thing!

According to TMZ, sources close to the power couple say they have not coughed up $5 million for Tyrese.

In fact, they say they didn’t give Tyrese any money at all. But, they are concerned for Tyrese’s well-being, as the three have been friends for years. The couple believes Tyrese may be having some sort of breakdown.

Meanwhile, Tyrese is getting clowned on social media by several of his celebrity peers.