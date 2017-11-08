[READ: RECAP: 5 Things Revealed During #RHOA Season 10 Premiere (FULL VIDEO)]
Many noticed that the intro and taglines were omitted and there has been quite a bit a speculation on why.
But whatever the case, both have been released for your consumption so here is the info that we all have been waiting for….
NeNe Leakes: “10 years in the game, and I’m still the tastiest peach in Atlanta!”
Porsha Williams: “Friends come and go, but family is forever.”
Cynthia Bailey: “Age is just a number, but these cheekbones are timeless!”
Kandi Burruss: “Don’t mess with the boss, ‘cuz you might get fired!”
Kenya Moore: “While some were saying ‘I can’t,’ I was saying ‘I do!’ ”
Shereé Whitfield: “Call me a bad server, because I always spill the tea!”