The Real Housewives of Atlanta has started their 10th season with a bang but there was something clearly missing from the first episode.

Many noticed that the intro and taglines were omitted and there has been quite a bit a speculation on why.

But whatever the case, both have been released for your consumption so here is the info that we all have been waiting for….

NeNe Leakes: “10 years in the game, and I’m still the tastiest peach in Atlanta!”

Porsha Williams: “Friends come and go, but family is forever.”

Cynthia Bailey: “Age is just a number, but these cheekbones are timeless!”

Kandi Burruss: “Don’t mess with the boss, ‘cuz you might get fired!”

Kenya Moore: “While some were saying ‘I can’t,’ I was saying ‘I do!’ ”

Shereé Whitfield: “Call me a bad server, because I always spill the tea!”

What are your thoughts about the season 10 tag lines?