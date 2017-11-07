Nayvadius Wilburn, best known as “Future Hendrix” celebrated the launch of his new speciality sneaker in Atlanta yesterday (November 6, 2017).

The popular entertainer almost shut down Phipps Plaza as hundreds flocked to Jeffrey’s luxury shoe boutique to get a gander at the new Furykaze “Pluto,” which combines two of Reebok’s classic sneakers: the Instapump Fury and the Kamikaze.

Photos below…

Future arrives.

Future greeted fans and signed autographs but he also signed several pairs of his new shoe.

Future and the new Furykazi “PLUTO”

Future’s mom, Stephanie Jester

Future and his mom pose with an adorable baby.

For you sneaker heads, the suede sneaker, which will come in a cream colorway with a gum sole, will retail for about $250 and will be available in specialty sneaker boutiques throughout the country.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics