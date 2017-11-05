Toya Wright and Reginae Carter played host to a book signing event for “You Just Don’t Get It” in Atlanta this past weekend.

The book is an informal guide to parenting and coincidentally, Toya revealed her pregnancy and the book around the same time a few months back (click HERE if you missed that). She has also revealed that she’s having another girl.

Celebrity guests at the signing included: Tiny Harris (Xscape), Da Brat (Dish Nation), Zonnique Pullins , Brandon Barnes and Shaniah Mauldin from Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta; and more.

Reginae, Tiny and Toya strike a pose…

The mother/daughter duo were picture perfect as they engaged fans and signed copies of Toya’s new book, ‘You Just Don’t Get It’, the story of how she successfully raised her daughter in the entertainment industry.

For the record, “You Just Don’t Get It” is currently another amazon best seller for Toya.

Let’s face it, not all of us had the best relationships with our mothers and we certainly don’t want our daughters to suffer in the same ways, nor do we want our relationships with them to suffer that same fate. “You Just Don’t Get It!” gives you a peek into the world of me and my daughter, Reginae. It invites you to see how I’ve dealt with obstacles when raising a daughter while trying to figure out how to break a cycle of teen pregnancy and missed opportunities.

The book features Reginae’s input as well, as they collaborated on how best to tell their story.

Brandon Barnes and Shaniah Mauldin from Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

DaBrat is really intrigued about how Toya & Reginae’s story

Zonnique Pullins

Congrats to the lovely ladies!

“You Just Don’t Get It” is available now. CLICK HERE to read more about the book and/or purchase your copy.

PHOTOS: Michael Walker (UmeekImages)