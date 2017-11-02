Chrisette Michele is hitting the bricks speaking about her latest scandal.

The embattled singer revealed via social media last week that in the the months following her decision to perform at Donald Trump’s inaugural ball, she’d been dropped from her label, had a miscarriage and even contemplated suicide.

Chrisette was busted using someone else’s miscarriage photos to prove her point (click HERE if you missed that) but that was merely a minor setback. She continues her ‘Strong Black Woman’ movement on The Breakfast Club this morning where she was asked about her poor choices.

More details + video below…

While all of Chrisette’s questionable posts have since been deleted from social media, she talks about all the backlash in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

As for why she chose to use an image of someone else’s discharged fetus, she states that the image of Zanex wasn’t her’s either and it

When what was happening to me was happening to me, I didn’t think to take a photo. But many women did… and many women post their photos on different websites to see what’s going on with their bodies. So I think that myself identifying with somebody else’s photo, I wanted people to know the severity of my experience so I put something up to show it. I didn’t want it to fall on death ears.

Chrisette says that the Xanex photo wasn’t her’s either stating ‘all xanex look alike’… so I’m assuming that she felt that all miscarriages look alike as well… BUT I DIGRESS.

As you know, all of these things occurred after the singer chose to sing at Trump’s inauguration despite everyone begging and pleading for her to boycott. Nonetheless, she admits that she regrets her decision.

I regret everything that happened. I think that was a bad choice.

What are your thoughts about Chrisette Michele’s ‘Breakfast Club’ interview?