Meet 18 year old Brianna Brochu.

Brochu, a University of Hartford freshman, was arrested a few days ago and charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief after she basically terrorized a fellow student.

Brochu even posted proof of her actions on Instagram where she admitted to systematically terrorizing her Black roommate in an effort to force her to move out.

The disturbed college chick performed a slew of disgusting actions, including tainting her roommate’s property with moldy food and rubbing bloody tampons on her property.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Brochu has been arrested after she bragged online about harassing her freshman roommate, Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe (pictured above), by rubbing used tampons on her bag, pouring moldy clam dip in her lotion and putting her toothbrush inside her rectum!

Chennel revealed the shocking allegations in a lengthy Facebook Live video.

Brochu, 18, of Harwinton, Connecticut, posted on Instagram about how she “finally got rid of her roommate,” who she referred to as “Jamaican Barbie.”

In the post, which you can see below, Brochu bragged about harassing her black roommate by rubbing used tampons on her bag, pouring moldy clam dip in her lotion and putting her toothbrush inside her rectum.

Social media was ablaze with the story yesterday and many were so disgusted about situation Brianna’s name became a trending topic:

Needless to say, the deranged student was subsequently arrested by the West Hartford Police Department on October 28 and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace following the disgusting incidents involving her living situation.

***Update*** The Hartford University President has issued a press release and states in part that they are fully cooperating with authorities and considers the accused student’s behavior “reprehensible”.