Keshia Knight-Pulliam Accused of Denying Visitation to Ed Hartwell…

Word on the curb is that Keshia Knight-Pulliam is still battling with Ed Hartwell over custody and visitation of their young daughter.

The former Cosby Kid is now accused of refusing to allow her estranged husband visitation with their daughter, and now he’s demanding that a judge find her in contempt of court!

Details below…

According to The BLAST, the ex-NFL star recently filed documents in their ongoing divorce battle accusing the actress of contempt of court, claiming Pulliam terminated a recent agreed upon visitation without a reasonable explanation.

In the filings, Hartwell says Pulliam actions are “Not only self-centered and uncaring,” but in violation of the agreed upon custody order, and she should be held in contempt.

In her response, Knight-Pulliam calls his accusation “Yet another fabricated and falsified motion for contempt.”

She says she has never done anything “self-centered or uncaring” as it pertains to his rights as a father.

Keshia says Hartwell has only exercised a one-hour visitation with their kid twice in September, and missed most of his scheduled visits in August.

She says he also missed all of his visits in July and claims he is still in contempt for his child support obligation.

Pulliam feels that Hartwell is making the accusations to mislead the court and says that HE is the one who should be sanctioned.

As you know, these two have been battling over divorce and custody issues longer than the life of their quickie marriage.

Hartwell filed for divorce in July 2016, about a week after Pulliam publicly announced she was carrying his child.

