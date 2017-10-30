Club Shots: R. Kelly & 20y/o Girlfriend Party With Jeezy in Atlanta… (PHOTOS)

Singer R. Kelly ditched his ALLEGED harem to chill with his 20 year old lady love, Halle Calhoun at an Atlanta nightclub.

[FLASHBACK: R. Kelly Accused of Running Harem Filled With Young Girls… ]

The embattled singer/songwriter, who has been referred to as a ‘master manipulator’ who controls a house filled with women, was spotted at Amora Lounge this past Thursday, cozied up in a corner of the V.I.P. with Calhoun.

Others spotted at the packed club included rap mogul Jeezy, music producer Sean Garrett, ATL socialite Ming Lee, and more.

Photos below…

R. Kelly

Kellz & Halle Calhoun

Ming Lee aka Rick Ross’ ex

Jeezy strikes a pose.

Sean Garrett made sure photogs couldn’t miss him.

Jeezy leaving.

What do you think of this selection of club shots?

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)