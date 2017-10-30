Attorney Phaedra Parks has a lot of free time on her hands these days now that she no longer has a reality show to clock into.
The former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ troublemaker left her kids at home again this past weekend to celebrate her 46th birthday in Mexico, where she bared her donkey booty in a slew of beach shots.
Photos below…
Phaedra looks amazing all glossed out with the blur feature.
Alright now Phaedra! We see you!!
I think it’s great that Phaedra is taking some time out for herself but I hope her kids can still recognize her when she gets back.
What do you think about Phaedra’s beach shots?
Hot? Or Nah?
