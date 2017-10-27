Usher’s Georgia Accuser Reportedly Considers Dropping Herpes Lawsuit…

Usher Raymond has been plagued for weeks now with mounting legal bills after several women (and a man) alleged that he exposed them to herpes.

The superstar singer may finally be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel now that one of his accusers is considering dropping her lawsuit.

Laura Helm’s $20 million lawsuit may be in jeopardy now that she’s suddenly ditched her attorney in the case.

According to TMZ Helm might even be considering dropping the case.

Helm’s attorney, Lisa West, filed a motion withdraw from the case on Thursday (Oct 26), saying she could no longer “effectively represent” her client. However, sources connected to Helm tell us what really happened, in plain terms, is Helm fired her lawyer

Helm is now reportedly uncertain about how she should proceed in the legal battle or whether she should continue at all.

It seems that Helm’s defense began to fall apart a few weeks ago when she was caught on tape during a phone conversation where she admitted she and Usher always used condoms (click HERE if you missed that).

In Usher’s interesting response to the lawsuit, he never admitted having herpes, but placed the blame on the Plaintiff saying she assumed the risk of getting herpes by having “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

Meanwhile, Usher’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case and for now, Helm has until November 5 to respond.

