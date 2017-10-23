Rumor Control: #RHOA Nene Leakes Wants You To Know She’s NOT the ‘NEW’ Phaedra Parks…

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is feeling ‘somekindaway’ about being labled the next Phaedra.

The ‘O.G’ housewife recently hit the net with a bit of “rumor control” after an unidentified blawg site compared her to the newly ousted Phaedra Parks, whose contract wasn’t renewed for the popular reality show after her involvement in making up ‘rape’ rumors about Kandi Burruss.

Details below…

Nene posted the image above via Instagram of a site which erroneously reported that her RHOA casemates were refusing to film with her.

The popular housewife disputed the reports stating:

LIESSSSSSSS! Whoever is putting these stories out can STOP now because there is NO truth to them. I film everyday like everyone else. Maybe even more than some! YES I film with my cast #RHOA tune in Nov 5th at 8pm only on Bravo @Bravotv @[email protected] @kandi @[email protected]

I’ve also previously reported that the reports of Nene being ostracized by her cast members were completely false. (The key word being “cast” members).

Sure, KKKim Zolciak is probably still in her feelings after Nene blasted her daughter in ‘Roachgate’ (click HERE if you missed that), but she’s not a peach holder so who really cares.

Whatever the case, rumors of Nene not filming have been debunked and whether you like it or not, she’s back full time for season 10.

What are your thoughts about Nene’s latest “rumor control”?