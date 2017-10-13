Keyshia Cole of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood recently appeared on ‘The Real’ today, where she clarified rumors circulating about her pending divorce from Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson.

Just a few weeks ago, news leaked that their seemingly amicable divorce had took a left turn after Booby filed docs seeking full custody of their son and spousal support (click HERE if you missed that).

In her latest interview, Keyshia shares some insight on what’s going on with the case.

Video below…

In the video above, Keyshia Cole sets the record straight on what’s really going on with her and Daniel “Booby” Gibson, and their current child custody battle.

Keyshia reveals that they’ve always had a joint custody arrangement and seemingly puts the blame on Booby’s overaggressive attorneys for the ‘full custody’ demands rather than on Booby, stating:

“I would like his lawyers to understand that as well…”

She doesn’t address the ‘spousal support’ claims but for the record, Booby disputed that he would ever take his son (or money) from Keyshia in a previous instagram post.

What are your thoughts about Keyshia Cole’s ‘The Real’ appearance?