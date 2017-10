Janet Jackson and Ciara were all smiles during a family trip to Disneyland yesterday.

The iconic songstress and her young son joined Ciara and Baby Future for an epic playdate at the world famous amusement park.

Check out a few photos shared via social media…

Ciara and Janet were spotted at the park with a huge entourage but they still managed to enjoy it like ‘everyday people’.

Janet, Ciara and friends pose with the kiddies and Mickey!

This Was So Much Fuuuunn!! #HandsUp!! 🙌🏽❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Looks like the kids all enjoyed a great playdate!

PHOTOS: Instagram