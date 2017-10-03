If You Care: Mary Mary’s Tina Campbell Explains Why She Voted For Trump…

Tina Campbell of Mary Mary recently made an political confession that’s earning her quite a bit of criticism.

The songstress discussed her presidential choice in a recent interview and admitted that she voted for Donald Trump because of his views on Christianity.

Details below…

The net is buzzing about Campbell’s recent interview with The Root, where she says she wasn’t thrilled with either candidates, but found commonality with Trump because of his Christian beliefs:

“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of and so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote,” the 43-year-old singer said. “Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

For the record, Campbell admits that she doesn’t agree with a lot of Trump’s decisions, similar to how she didn’t agree with a lot of Obama’s, BUT she says it’s not her job to judge but to pray for our Commander-In-Chief.

“Many of the decisions that he has made afterwards, I have not been in agreement with at all, which I wasn’t in agreement with my last president that I voted for,” she added. “But however, as a Christian, my perspective is to pray for the president, to not use my social platforms or other platforms to try to destroy this man, because at the end of the day, he still represents the country that I live in.”

Needless to say, ‘Black Twitter’ has been having a field day with the songstress…