‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’s’ Angela Simmons played host to The Greenlight Project’s Fall/Winter fashion show this past weekend.

Dai Moda’s ‘eco-chic’ clothing line partnered with celebrity wardrobe stylist Sudi Spence of sudiSTYLE to launch its new Fall men’s collection and reveal its new women’s Fall line.

The event was held at Trees Atlanta and other notables in the audience included Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta’s Mimi Faust, Ariane Davis and Africa Miranda.

Photos below…

Angela Simmons

“The Greenlight Project” Fashion Show featured Fall fashions from Dai Moda and a host of other amazing designers and a local student from SCAD was also invited to show off their earth-friendly designs as winner of the “Greenlight Project Challenge.”

Tamera Young (WNBA), Mimi Faust (LHHATL)

Ariene Davis

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)