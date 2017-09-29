Rap Superstar Jeezy was locked and loaded as he prepared to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs/ST. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on September 27, 2017.

The Grammy nominated, multi-platinum entertainer was also celebrating expanding his business portfolio with a new partnership with Defiance Fuel.

Jeezy throws 1st pitch.

Jeezy poses with St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill Dewitt.

Jeezy posted the image above saluting his new partnership, stating: “My Defiance Fuel Fam.. We Ready. #TrustYaProcess”

Defiance Fuel is the official water for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Congrats to Jeezy on his new partnership!