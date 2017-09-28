In The Tweets: Bow Wow Feels ‘SomeKindaWay’ About Future Dating His Baby Mama…

Another day, another twitter rant from Shad Moss… aka Bow Wow.

This time, the miniature rapper is in his feelings about how another Atlanta rapper keeps swiping up his leftovers.

Details below…

Bow Wow hit the tweets with the following salty post which seems to be firing shots at Future Hendrix:

Bow Wow sent his tweet just hours after it was revealed that Future had just dropped a few stacks on a Rolex for Bow Wow’s baby mama, Joie Chavis:

Needless to say, Bow Wow’s baby mama has moved on (several times) but he’s apparently still stuck.

Joie Chavis has been previously linked to several industry dudes including Chauncey Hollis (aka HitBoy) and Bu Thiam (Akon’s brother). Future is the latest to be added to her hit list.

Fun Fact: Bow Wow dated one of Future’s baby mamas too… but it was before she actually became Future’s baby mama. (Wassup Ciara!)