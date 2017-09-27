Mugshot Mania: Young Thug Arrested for Felony Drug Possession…

Now, the popular entertainer is facing a felony drug charge and is still sitting in DeKalb County, jail at the time of this post.

Meet Jeffrey Lamar Williams, best known as Young Thug . The Atlanta rapper posed for the mugshot above this past weekend after being arrested during a routine traffic stop.

Young Thug, who currently lives in Buckhead, was pulled over for his overly tinted windows in Brookhaven (an North Atlanta suburb) on Saturday, September 23rd.

According to police records, Thugger allegedly had 2.5 oz of weed in his possession, which cops discovered during the routine traffic stop.

He was subsequently charged with possession of a schedule II substance and a window-tint violation and taken to Dekalb County Jail, but he is still awaiting details of his bail.

Back in December, Thug was arrested near the same area as he was shopping at Lennox Square Mall in Buckhead for failing to appear on a traffic warrant (click HERE if you missed that).

As for why he’s still in jail… TMZ reports that the case is still being reviewed by the D.A., and no bail’s been set.

What are your thoughts about Thug’s latest brush with the law?