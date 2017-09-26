NEWSFLASH! Quantasia Sharpton isn’t going to let y’all drag her online about her weight anymore! In fact, she’s going to do something about it.

Sharpton, one of the women who accused Usher of allegedly exposing her to an incurable STD, says she has been fat shamed and body bashed online since publicly coming forward.

Now, the 420lb plaintiff has revealed she’s going under the knife to shed the pounds.

A rep for Quantasia Sharpton exclusively revealed to TheBlast.com that she will undergo Gastric Sleeve Surgery.

The 21-year-old single mom currently weighs in at 420 pounds, but is hoping to get down to 160.

Dr. Michael Feiz will reportedly perform the procedure and oddly enough, Sharpton has hired Mama June’s manager, Gina Rodriguez (who helped the “Honey Boo Boo” star get a makeover after she dropped 300 lbs.) to assist with her transition.

Clearly, Sharpton is hoping for similar results and it seems she’s also planning on a similar career path in the public eye… but I digress.

As you know, when Sharpton first appeared in her press conference detailing an intimate encounter with Usher Raymond, she became the target of an onslaught of jokes and body-shaming regarding her weight.

Many began to doubt her story strictly for the fact that she wasn’t the picture perfect image of what they ASSUMED a superstar like Usher would prefer.

Needless to say, Sharpton was devastated by the online taunting. So much so, that she decided to look into obtaining surgery. But first… Sharpton must drop 75lbs on her own because doctors have advised she is still too heavy to safely receive the procedure.

Quantasia tells TheBlast that she plans on losing the initial weight the old fashioned way, diet and exercise.

What do you think about Quantasia’s weight loss announcement?