Word on the curb is that Lil Scrappy and ‘Da Bam’ are secretly married.

As you know, the duo reunited a few weeks back after Scrappy launched a sweet social media campaign to win back Bambi heart (click HERE if you missed that).

Well apparently Scrappy won more than her heart! In fact, the rumor mill is buzzing that the two secretly wed last week!

Details below…

TheJasmineBrand reports that reality stars Lil Scrappy and Bambi are now married.

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast members reportedly slipped away and eloped a few weeks ago and the lovebirds are currently living in happily newly wedded bliss.

“They wanted to get married quietly, away from the cameras and the public. They’re so in love. It’s really just about them and nobody else.”

Rumor has it that Momma Dee was totally on board with the secret nuptials and shared the news with several close family and friends this past weekend in Atlanta.

Congrats to the happy couple!

What do you think of Scrappy & Bambi’s secret wedding news?