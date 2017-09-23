Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband Todd Tucker strike a pose on the red carpet during the celebration of her 1st ever Essence magazine cover.

The swanky event, which was filmed for the popular reality show, was held at Atlanta’s Revel Night lounge and all of Kandi’s friends, family & RHOA cast mates (including Porsha Williams) came out to show love.

Attendees included: Mama Joyce, Nene Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak, Cynthia Bailey, Shamea Morton, Marlo Hampton, Peter Thomas, Latocha Scott (Xscape), Derek J (Fashion Queens), Kirk Frost & Rasheeda (LHHATL), Toya Bush-Harris (Married to Medicine), Princess Banton-Lofters, Eva Marcille, Jazze Pha, Malaysia Pargo, Derek Blanks and many more.

Photos + behind the scenes details below…

Kandi & Todd arrive…

Mama Joyce brought along a date.

Sheree Whitfield caught a ride with The Biermanns…

Nene & Gregg Leakes

Cynthia Bailey and Will Jones need to work on that body language if they expect people to believe they’re actually a couple.

Peter Thomas came through to film a scene questioning Will about dating other women (womp, womp).

The ‘new’ Frick & Frack strike a pose…

Kandi’s assistant, Don Juan, shares a moment with the cover shot.

Rasheeda attended with husband Kirk Frost…

But I guess they have to maintain the facade that they aren’t together so they posed separately.

Kenya Moore left her ‘husband’ at home since the cameras were rolling…

Eva Marcille didn’t secure a peach but she showed up to film anyway.

Celebrity photographer Derek Blanks took the iconic photo.

Carmon, Kandi, Marlo, Nene, Eva & Kenya strike a pose…

Shamea Morton

LaTocha Scott of Xscape poses with Mama Joyce

Toya Bush-Harris of Married to Medicine

Monyetta Shaw (Atlanta Exes)

Derek J (Fashion Queens/RHOA) is always so fashionable.

Kandi and the Essence staff pose with her cover.

Congrats again to Kandi on her 1st ever Essence Mag Cover!

PHOTOS: Michael Walker/Umeek Images