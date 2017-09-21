Mask Off: Meet Usher’s Georgia ‘Jane Doe’, Laura Helm aka ‘Laura Michelle’…

A few weeks ago, Angie Stone revealed that the identity of Usher’s Georgia ‘Jane Doe’ was Laura Helm (click HERE if you missed that).

Helm, a jazz singer who also goes by the stage name Laura Michelle, has decided ditch the ‘Jane Doe’ after testing positive for Herpes Simplex 2 and has filed additional court documents detailing her intimate relationship with the superstar singer.

Court documents filed in Fulton County earlier this week reveal that Laura Helm is the ‘Jane Doe’ who alleged that Usher infected her with a sexually transmitted disease after the pair engaged in sexual relations on two separate occasions.

In the updated court filing, Helm details the alleged encounters, stating that Usher took showers before and after their hook-ups and that the singer would rush from the room towards the end so that she was never able to see him ejaculate.

Helm claims that she and Usher were friends for years and that their relationship became sexual in April 2017 after the defendant spent a night with her discussing his ‘humanitarian efforts in Africa, [his] concern about the general contamination and impurity of water supply sources, [his] installation of a complete water filtration system in his home to filter contaminants from his drinking and shower/toilet water, [his] lack of nervousness prior to performances, the state of American poliics and current events.’ It was after a few hours of conversing on these subject matters that the two ‘began engaging in intimate and sexual relations in [Helm’s] bedroom.’ This included ‘skin-to-skin contact’ and then ‘vaginal-penile intercourse’ with a condom that Usher had brought with him according to the complaint. Helm alleges that she performed oral sex on Usher for a while as well without a condom and that ‘afterwards, [Usher] immediately grabbed his penis and went into the the bathroom.’ ‘Defendant’s actions prevented [Helm] from being able to observe [Usher’s] ejaculate,’ states the filing. The pair met again less than two weeks later at a hotel room in New Orleans. ‘When [Helm] arrived in [Usher’s] hotel room, [Usher] greeted her emitting a freshly-showered scent,’ reads the court filing. ‘[Helm] and [Usher] then conversed for an indeterminate period of time, after which [Usher] went upstairs to the bathroom and took a(nother) shower.’

In her original suit, Helm was seeking $10 million for her troubles, but later increased her damages to $20 million after she tested positive for the Herpes Simplex 2 virus this past July.

